Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1759 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1759 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40005 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place August 14, 2018.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1759 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1095 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1759 PN J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
417 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1759 PN J at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1759 PN J at auction Stack's - February 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1759 PN J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1759 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1759 PN J at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1759 PN J at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1759 PN J at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1759 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1759 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1759 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

