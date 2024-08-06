1 Escudo 1759 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1759 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40005 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place August 14, 2018.

