Colombia Period: 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1759 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1759 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40005 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place August 14, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1095 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
417 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
