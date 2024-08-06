Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1759 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1759 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1759 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,971)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4214 oz) 13,1085 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1759 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,150. Bidding took place April 28, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1373 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Silicua Coins - May 20, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 20, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Sedwick - May 19, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Spink - March 21, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Jesús Vico - March 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Stack's - January 10, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date January 10, 2013
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

