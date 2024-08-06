Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1759 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,971)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4214 oz) 13,1085 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1759 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,150. Bidding took place April 28, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1373 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 20, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 10, 2013
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
