Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1759 NR J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2855 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
6151 $
Price in auction currency 5750 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2013
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
