Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1759 NR J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1759 NR J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1759 NR J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2855 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
6151 $
Price in auction currency 5750 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2013
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2012
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

