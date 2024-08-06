8 Escudos 1759 NR J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

