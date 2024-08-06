Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1759 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6126 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,250. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2243 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2471 $
Price in auction currency 2250 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 8, 2013
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
