Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1759 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1759 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1759 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6126 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,250. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2243 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2471 $
Price in auction currency 2250 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Stack's - November 8, 2013
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Stack's - November 8, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date November 8, 2013
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Jesús Vico - June 13, 2013
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition F DETAILS NCS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

