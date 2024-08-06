Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1759 NR J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
714 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1108 $
Price in auction currency 935 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
