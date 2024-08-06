Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1759 NR J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1759 NR J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1759 NR J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
714 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1108 $
Price in auction currency 935 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

