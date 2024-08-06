8 Escudos 1759 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

