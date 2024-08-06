Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1759 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2786 $
Price in auction currency 440000 JPY
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3375 $
Price in auction currency 3375 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
