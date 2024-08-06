Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1759 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1759 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1759 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2786 $
Price in auction currency 440000 JPY
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3375 $
Price in auction currency 3375 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 PN J at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
