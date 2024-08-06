Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1759 NR JV (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1759 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1759 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
