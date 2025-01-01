flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Gold coins Crown of Commonwealth - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

Crown 1649-1660

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
1649012165002216510141652091653020165401165500165600165700165804166000
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of CommonwealthAll English coinsEnglish coins CrownNumismatic auctions