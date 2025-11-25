flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown 1658 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Crown 1658 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Crown 1658 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Spink

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight2,275 g
  • Pure gold (0,0671 oz) 2,0862 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationCrown
  • Year1658
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:40000 USD
Auction sales chart Crown 1658 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1658 . This gold coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 35,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 23, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 23, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
29372 $
Price in auction currency 22000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 10, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
40800 $
Price in auction currency 40800 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 10, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Commonwealth Crown 1658?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Crown 1658 is 40000 USD. The coin contains 2,0862 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 279,57 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown 1658?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown 1658 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown 1658?

To sell the Crown 1658 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

