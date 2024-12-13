flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown 1649 "Type 1649-1660" (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Crown 1649 "Type 1649-1660" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Crown 1649 "Type 1649-1660" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight2,275 g
  • Pure gold (0,0671 oz) 2,0862 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationCrown
  • Year1649
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:8500 USD
Auction sales chart Crown 1649 "Type 1649-1660" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1649 . This gold coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30212 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1649 at auction Rauch - December 13, 2024
SellerRauch
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
2985 $
Price in auction currency 2850 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1649 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1649 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
SellerSpink
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
6959 $
Price in auction currency 5500 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1649 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 10, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1649 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1649 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 10, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1649 at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 23, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1649 at auction New York Sale - January 14, 2021
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 14, 2021
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1649 at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 9, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1649 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 3, 2018
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1649 at auction Spink - June 26, 2013
SellerSpink
DateJune 26, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1649 at auction Spink - June 26, 2013
SellerSpink
DateJune 26, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1649 at auction Spink - December 1, 2010
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2010
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1649 at auction Heritage - August 11, 2001
United Kingdom Crown 1649 at auction Heritage - August 11, 2001
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 11, 2001
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Commonwealth Crown 1649?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Crown 1649 is 8500 USD. The coin contains 2,0862 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 279,57 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown 1649?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown 1649 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown 1649?

To sell the Crown 1649 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

