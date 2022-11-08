flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown 1651 "Type 1649-1660" (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Crown 1651 "Type 1649-1660" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Crown 1651 "Type 1649-1660" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight2,275 g
  • Pure gold (0,0671 oz) 2,0862 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationCrown
  • Year1651
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:9100 USD
Auction sales chart Crown 1651 "Type 1649-1660" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1651 . This gold coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 13,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 13, 2024
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
3339 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateNovember 8, 2022
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
SellerSpink
DateApril 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
SellerDNW
DateMarch 10, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 28, 2018
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 28, 2018
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction CNG - January 10, 2018
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 10, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 24, 2014
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 6, 2014
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction Spink - June 26, 2013
SellerSpink
DateJune 26, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
SellerGoldberg
DateMay 26, 2008
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Commonwealth Crown 1651?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Crown 1651 is 9100 USD. The coin contains 2,0862 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 279,57 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown 1651?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown 1651 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown 1651?

To sell the Crown 1651 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
