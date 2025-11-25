flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown 1657 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

no imageno image

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight2,275 g
  • Pure gold (0,0671 oz) 2,0862 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationCrown
  • Year1657
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where can I sell the Crown 1657?

To sell the Crown 1657 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of CommonwealthCoins of United Kingdom in 1657All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins CrownNumismatic auctions