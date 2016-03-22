flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown 1652 "Type 1649-1660" (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Crown 1652 "Type 1649-1660" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Crown 1652 "Type 1649-1660" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight2,275 g
  • Pure gold (0,0671 oz) 2,0862 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationCrown
  • Year1652
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:11000 USD
Auction sales chart Crown 1652 "Type 1649-1660" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1652 . This gold coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 670 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 13,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
9018 $
Price in auction currency 9000 CHF
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2018
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 10, 2018
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
SellerSpink
DateMarch 22, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
SellerSpink
DateMay 14, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Spink - June 26, 2013
SellerSpink
DateJune 26, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 4, 2010
ConditionMS60 ICG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2008
SellerGoldberg
DateSeptember 16, 2008
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2007
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Commonwealth Crown 1652?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Crown 1652 is 11000 USD. The coin contains 2,0862 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 279,57 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown 1652?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown 1652 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown 1652?

To sell the Crown 1652 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

