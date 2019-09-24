flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown 1650 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Crown 1650 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Crown 1650 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight2,275 g
  • Pure gold (0,0671 oz) 2,0862 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationCrown
  • Year1650
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:9500 USD
Auction sales chart Crown 1650 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1650 . This gold coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 620 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
11100 $
Price in auction currency 11100 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
11100 $
Price in auction currency 11100 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateNovember 1, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
SellerKünker
DateMarch 17, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 4, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 4, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 26, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 20, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 9, 2019
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction CNG - January 10, 2018
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 10, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2015
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 24, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction Spink - March 25, 2015
SellerSpink
DateMarch 25, 2015
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 10, 2014
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction Spink - March 26, 2014
SellerSpink
DateMarch 26, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction Spink - June 26, 2013
SellerSpink
DateJune 26, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1650 at auction CNG - May 23, 2012
SellerCNG
DateMay 23, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Commonwealth Crown 1650?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Crown 1650 is 9500 USD. The coin contains 2,0862 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 279,57 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown 1650?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown 1650 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown 1650?

To sell the Crown 1650 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of CommonwealthCoins of United Kingdom in 1650All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins CrownNumismatic auctions