United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown 1653 "Type 1649-1660" (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Crown 1653 "Type 1649-1660" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Crown 1653 "Type 1649-1660" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight2,275 g
  • Pure gold (0,0671 oz) 2,0862 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationCrown
  • Year1653
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:6500 USD
Auction sales chart Crown 1653 "Type 1649-1660" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1653 . This gold coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30258 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 19, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2018
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction CNG - January 10, 2018
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 10, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction CNG - January 10, 2018
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 10, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 12, 2017
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction DNW - March 18, 2015
SellerDNW
DateMarch 18, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 16, 2014
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2013
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Spink - June 26, 2013
SellerSpink
DateJune 26, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2008
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
SellerSpink
DateMay 5, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Commonwealth Crown 1653?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Crown 1653 is 6500 USD. The coin contains 2,0862 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 279,57 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown 1653?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown 1653 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown 1653?

To sell the Crown 1653 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

