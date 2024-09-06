Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1846

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1846 F
Reverse Thaler 1846 F
Thaler 1846 F
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse Thaler 1846 F Mining
Reverse Thaler 1846 F Mining
Thaler 1846 F Mining
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1846 F
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1846 F
1/6 Thaler 1846 F
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1846 F
Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1846 F
2 Neu Groschen 1846 F
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Neu Groschen 1846 F
Reverse Neu Groschen 1846 F
Neu Groschen 1846 F
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 12

Copper coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1846 F
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1846 F
2 Pfennig 1846 F
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1846 F
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1846 F
1 Pfennig 1846 F
Average price
Sales
0 0
