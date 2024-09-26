Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1846 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1846 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1846 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Dirk Löbbers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
