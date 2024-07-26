Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1846 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1846 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1846 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2116 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F at auction Gärtner - February 22, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F at auction Rauch - May 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date May 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

