Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1846 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1846
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2116 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.
Сondition
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
