Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1846 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1846
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1846 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1261 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (4)
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
