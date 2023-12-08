Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1846 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1846 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1846 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1846 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1261 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (4)
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1846 F at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1846 F at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1846 F at auction Anticomondo - September 8, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1846 F at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1846 F at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1846 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1846 F at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1846 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1846 F at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1846 F at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1846 F at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1846 F at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1846 F at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1846 F at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1846 F at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1846 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1846 F at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

