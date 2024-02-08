Neu Groschen 1846 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1846 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2086 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) Service NGC (2)