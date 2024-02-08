Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Neu Groschen 1846 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Neu Groschen 1846 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Neu Groschen 1846 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Neu Groschen
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1846 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2086 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (5)
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1846 F at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1846 F at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1846 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1846 F at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1846 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1846 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1846 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1846 F at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1846 F at auction Heritage - December 10, 2015
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1846 F at auction Heritage - December 10, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1846 F at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1846 F at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1846 F at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Neu Groschen 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1846 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Neu Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search