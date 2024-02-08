Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Neu Groschen 1846 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 2,126 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Neu Groschen
- Year 1846
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
The record price belongs to the lot 2086 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
