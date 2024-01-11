Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Pfennig 1846 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 - 3,4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1846
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
12
