Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Pfennig 1846 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1846 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1846 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (20)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 F at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 F at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 F at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 F at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 F at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 F at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 F at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 F at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 F at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 F at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 F at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 F at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 F at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 F at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 F at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 F at auction Russiancoin - March 5, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 5, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 F at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 F at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 F at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 F at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

