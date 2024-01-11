2 Pfennig 1846 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1846 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) No grade (20)

Seller All companies

Möller (1)

Russiancoin (20)

WAG (1)