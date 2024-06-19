Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1846 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1846 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1846 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 892 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F "Mining" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
967 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F "Mining" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F "Mining" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F "Mining" at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F "Mining" at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F "Mining" at auction Dorotheum - November 20, 2020
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F "Mining" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F "Mining" at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F "Mining" at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F "Mining" at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F "Mining" at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F "Mining" at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 F "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1846 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1846 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
