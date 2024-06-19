Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1846 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1846
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1846 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 892 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
