Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Neu Groschen 1846 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 3,118 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
- Diameter 21,1 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1846
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1846 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1091 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.
Сondition
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
