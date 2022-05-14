Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Neu Groschen 1846 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1846 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1846 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 3,118 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
  • Diameter 21,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1846 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1091 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1846 F at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1846 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1846 F at auction Busso Peus - January 19, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
