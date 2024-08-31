Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Coins of Hanover 1862

Golden coins

Obverse Krone 1862 B
Reverse Krone 1862 B
Krone 1862 B
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1/2 Krone 1862 B
Reverse 1/2 Krone 1862 B
1/2 Krone 1862 B
Average price 5700 $
Sales
0 4

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1862 B
Reverse 2 Thaler 1862 B
2 Thaler 1862 B
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 99
Obverse Thaler 1862 B
Reverse Thaler 1862 B
Thaler 1862 B
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 61
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1862 B
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1862 B
1/6 Thaler 1862 B
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1862 B
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1862 B
1/12 Thaler 1862 B
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Groschen 1862 B
Reverse Groschen 1862 B
Groschen 1862 B
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Groschen 1858-1866
Reverse Groschen 1858-1866
Groschen 1858-1866 Off-center strike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1862 B
Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1862 B
1/2 Groschen 1862 B
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1862 B
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1862 B
2 Pfennig 1862 B
Average price 10 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1862 B
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1862 B
1 Pfennig 1862 B
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 33
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search