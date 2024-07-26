Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Thaler 1862 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1862 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 2 Thaler 1862 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1776 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 780. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (4)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (10)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (25)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (2)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (9)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 B at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 B at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 B at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 B at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 B at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 B at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 B at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 B at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 B at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 B at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 B at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 B at auction Heritage - July 29, 2021
Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 B at auction Heritage - July 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George V Coins of Hanover in 1862 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search