Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Thaler 1862 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1862
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Thaler 1862 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1776 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 780. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
