Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Krone 1862 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Krone 1862 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Krone 1862 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Krone 1862 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2308 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.

Hanover Krone 1862 B at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
3090 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Hanover Krone 1862 B at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1580 $
Price in auction currency 1575 CHF
Hanover Krone 1862 B at auction Künker - June 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1862 B at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1862 B at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1862 B at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1862 B at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1862 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1862 B at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

