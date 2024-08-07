Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Krone 1862 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1862
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Krone 1862 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2308 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Busso Peus (4)
- Künker (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
3090 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1580 $
Price in auction currency 1575 CHF
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Krone 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
