Krone 1862 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Krone 1862 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2308 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)