Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1862 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Thaler 1862 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Thaler 1862 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1862 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31233 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Inasta (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (10)
Hanover Thaler 1862 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1862 B at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1862 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1862 B at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1862 B at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1862 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1862 B at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
Seller Leu
Date July 13, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1862 B at auction Inasta - April 26, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date April 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1862 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1862 B at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1862 B at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1862 B at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1862 B at auction CoinsNB - June 25, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1862 B at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1862 B at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1862 B at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1862 B at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1862 B at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1862 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1862 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1862 B at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George V Coins of Hanover in 1862 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search