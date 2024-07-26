Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1862 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1862
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1862 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31233 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Inasta (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (8)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (10)
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Leu
Date July 13, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search