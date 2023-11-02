Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/6 Thaler 1862 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1862
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1862 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2619 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 22, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (3)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Künker (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (13)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (7)
- WCN (1)
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 12000 JPY
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date March 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search