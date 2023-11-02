Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/6 Thaler 1862 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1862 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1862 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1862 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2619 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 22, 2021.

Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1862 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1862 B at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 12000 JPY
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1862 B at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1862 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1862 B at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1862 B at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1862 B at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1862 B at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1862 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1862 B at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1862 B at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1862 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1862 B at auction Auctiones - March 21, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date March 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1862 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1862 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 13, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1862 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1862 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1862 B at auction Auctiones - December 16, 2018
Seller Auctiones
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1862 B at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1862 B at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

