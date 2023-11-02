1/6 Thaler 1862 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1862 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2619 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 22, 2021.

