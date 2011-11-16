1/2 Groschen 1862 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1862 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 713 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (2) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service PCGS (1)