Hanover Period: 1813-1866
1/2 Groschen 1862 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,242 g
- Diameter 14,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1/2 Groschen
- Year 1862
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1862 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 713 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.






Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
