Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/2 Groschen 1862 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1862 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1862 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Münz- und Edelmetallhandel

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,242 g
  • Diameter 14,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/2 Groschen
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1862 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 713 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1862 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1862 B at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1862 B at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 5, 2011
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

