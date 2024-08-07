Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/2 Krone 1862 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1862 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/2 Krone 1862 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,556 g
  • Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Krone 1862 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4928 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1862 B at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1862 B at auction Hess Divo - October 23, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
5593 $
Price in auction currency 5000 CHF
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1862 B at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1862 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
5816 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George V Coins of Hanover in 1862 All Hanover coins Hanover gold coins Hanover coins 1/2 Krone Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search