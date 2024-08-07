Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/2 Krone 1862 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,556 g
- Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1862
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Krone 1862 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4928 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
5593 $
Price in auction currency 5000 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search