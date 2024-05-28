Groschen 1862 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Groschen 1862 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 62. Bidding took place May 9, 2010.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)