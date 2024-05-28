Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Groschen 1862 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,2 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,484 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Groschen
- Year 1862
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Groschen 1862 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 62. Bidding took place May 9, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Groschen 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
