Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Groschen 1862 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Groschen 1862 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Groschen 1862 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,484 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Groschen
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Groschen 1862 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 62. Bidding took place May 9, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
Hanover Groschen 1862 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hanover Groschen 1862 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 150 CZK
Hanover Groschen 1862 B at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Hanover Groschen 1862 B at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1862 B at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1862 B at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Groschen 1862 B at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1862 B at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Groschen 1862 B at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1862 B at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Groschen 1862 B at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
Hanover Groschen 1862 B at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2010
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George V Coins of Hanover in 1862 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search