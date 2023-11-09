Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1862 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1862 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1 Pfennig 1862 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (25)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George V Coins of Hanover in 1862 All Hanover coins Hanover copper coins Hanover coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search