Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1862 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1862
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1862 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (25)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search