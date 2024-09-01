Catalog
Hanover
Hanover
Period:
1813-1866
1813-1866
George III
1813-1820
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Ernest Augustus
1837-1851
George V
1851-1866
Coins of Hanover 1858
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Golden coins
Krone 1858 B
Average price
2000 $
Sales
0
11
1/2 Krone 1858 B
Average price
19000 $
Sales
0
6
Silver coins
Thaler 1858 B
Average price
620 $
Sales
1
14
Groschen 1858 B
Average price
25 $
Sales
0
47
Groschen 1858-1866
Off-center strike
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
1/2 Groschen 1858 B
Average price
15 $
Sales
1
47
1/2 Groschen 1858 B
Incuse Error
Average price
150 $
Sales
0
1
Copper coins
2 Pfennig 1858 B
Average price
9 $
Sales
0
30
1 Pfennig 1858 B
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
21
