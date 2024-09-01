Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Coins of Hanover 1858

Golden coins

Obverse Krone 1858 B
Reverse Krone 1858 B
Krone 1858 B
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1/2 Krone 1858 B
Reverse 1/2 Krone 1858 B
1/2 Krone 1858 B
Average price 19000 $
Sales
0 6

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1858 B
Reverse Thaler 1858 B
Thaler 1858 B
Average price 620 $
Sales
1 14
Obverse Groschen 1858 B
Reverse Groschen 1858 B
Groschen 1858 B
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse Groschen 1858-1866
Reverse Groschen 1858-1866
Groschen 1858-1866 Off-center strike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1858 B
Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1858 B
1/2 Groschen 1858 B
Average price 15 $
Sales
1 47
Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1858 B
Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1858 B
1/2 Groschen 1858 B Incuse Error
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 1

Copper coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1858 B
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1858 B
2 Pfennig 1858 B
Average price 9 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1858 B
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1858 B
1 Pfennig 1858 B
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 21
