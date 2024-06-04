1/2 Groschen 1858 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2484 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

