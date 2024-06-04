Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/2 Groschen 1858 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,242 g
- Diameter 14,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1/2 Groschen
- Year 1858
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2484 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (15)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Grün (1)
- Katz (3)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Russiancoin (11)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search