Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/2 Groschen 1858 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1858 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1858 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,242 g
  • Diameter 14,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/2 Groschen
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2484 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 B at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 B at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 B at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 B at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 17, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 B at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 B at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 B at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 B at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 B at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 B at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 B at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 B at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 B at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 B at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 B at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
