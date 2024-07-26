Thaler 1858 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2488 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (8) F (1)