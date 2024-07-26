Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1858 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1858
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2488 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
