Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1858 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Thaler 1858 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Thaler 1858 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2488 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Hanover Thaler 1858 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1858 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1858 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1858 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1858 B at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1858 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1858 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1858 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1858 B at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1858 B at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1858 B at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1858 B at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1858 B at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1858 B at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1858 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

