Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Groschen 1858 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,2 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,484 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Groschen
- Year 1858
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61248 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place November 3, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
