Groschen 1858 B (Hanover, George V)

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61248 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place November 3, 2016.

