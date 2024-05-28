Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Groschen 1858 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Groschen 1858 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Groschen 1858 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,484 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Groschen
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61248 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place November 3, 2016.

Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 140 CZK
Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Groschen 1858 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
