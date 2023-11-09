Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1858 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1858
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1858 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6475 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.
Сondition
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
