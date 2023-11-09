Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1858 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1858 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1 Pfennig 1858 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1858 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6475 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Hanover 1 Pfennig 1858 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1858 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

