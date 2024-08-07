Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/2 Krone 1858 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1858 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/2 Krone 1858 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,556 g
  • Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Krone 1858 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4176 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 31,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1858 B at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5079 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1858 B at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
20165 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1858 B at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1858 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1858 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1858 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

