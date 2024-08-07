Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/2 Krone 1858 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,556 g
- Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1858
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Krone 1858 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4176 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 31,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5079 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
20165 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
