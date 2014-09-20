1/2 Groschen 1858 B. Incuse Error (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 with mark B. Incuse Error. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2322 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 150. Bidding took place September 18, 2014.

Сondition VF (1)