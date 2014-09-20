Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/2 Groschen 1858 B. Incuse Error (Hanover, George V)

Variety: Incuse Error

Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1858 B Incuse Error - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1858 B Incuse Error - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/2 Groschen
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 with mark B. Incuse Error. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2322 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 150. Bidding took place September 18, 2014.

Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 B at auction Stephen Album - September 20, 2014
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

