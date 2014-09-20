Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/2 Groschen 1858 B. Incuse Error (Hanover, George V)
Variety: Incuse Error
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1858 with mark B. Incuse Error. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2322 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 150. Bidding took place September 18, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Stephen Album (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search