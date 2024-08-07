Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Krone 1858 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1858
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Krone 1858 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.
Сondition
Other filters
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1953 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
1540 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date December 19, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
