Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Krone 1858 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Krone 1858 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Krone 1858 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Krone 1858 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover Krone 1858 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1953 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Hanover Krone 1858 B at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
1540 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Hanover Krone 1858 B at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Krone 1858 B at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Krone 1858 B at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Krone 1858 B at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Hanover Krone 1858 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Krone 1858 B at auction Stack's - December 19, 2007
Seller Stack's
Date December 19, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Krone 1858 B at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Krone 1858 B at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Krone 1858 B at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

