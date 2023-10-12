Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1858 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1858 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 2 Pfennig 1858 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1858 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6474 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (23)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

