Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1804

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1804 P JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1804 P JF
8 Escudos 1804 P JF
Average price 2000 $
Sales
3 128
Obverse 8 Escudos 1804 P JT
Reverse 8 Escudos 1804 P JT
8 Escudos 1804 P JT
Average price 7000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 98
Obverse 4 Escudos 1804 NR JJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1804 NR JJ
4 Escudos 1804 NR JJ
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Escudos 1804 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1804 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1804 NR JJ
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Escudos 1804 P JF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1804 P JF
2 Escudos 1804 P JF
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Escudo 1804 P JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1804 P JF
1 Escudo 1804 P JF
Average price 190 $
Sales
1 19
Obverse 1 Escudo 1804 P JT
Reverse 1 Escudo 1804 P JT
1 Escudo 1804 P JT
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1 Escudo 1804 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1804 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1804 NR JJ
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 3
Category
Year
Search