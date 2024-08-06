Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1804 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1804 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5367 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2975 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
620 $
Price in auction currency 511 EUR
