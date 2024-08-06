Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1804 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1804 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1533 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 747.5. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
