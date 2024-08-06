2 Escudos 1804 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1804 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1533 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 747.5. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

