Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1804 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1804 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1804 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1804 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1533 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 747.5. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction ibercoin - June 26, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Spink - September 25, 2012
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

