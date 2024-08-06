Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1804 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1804 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1804 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1152 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1804 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search