Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1804 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62049 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 306. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 285 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
