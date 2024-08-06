Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1804 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1804 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1804 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62049 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 306. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 285 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - September 17, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JF at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JF at auction Cayón - October 28, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date October 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JF at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JF at auction Heritage - May 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JF at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 30, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JF at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
