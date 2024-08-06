1 Escudo 1804 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62049 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 306. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (3) VF (11) F (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) Service NGC (2)