Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32457 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (16)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (12)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1509 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1531 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ at auction Numismática Leilões - April 17, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ at auction Spink - October 1, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 28, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search