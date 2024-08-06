Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1804 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32457 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
