1 Escudo 1804 P JT (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 with mark P JT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place December 18, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (3) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2)