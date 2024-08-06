Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1804 P JT (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1804 P JT - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1804 P JT - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 with mark P JT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place December 18, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (2)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JT at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JT at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JT at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JT at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JT at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JT at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JT at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JT at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 P JT at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2014
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

