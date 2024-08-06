Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1804 P JT (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1804 with mark P JT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place December 18, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
