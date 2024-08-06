8 Escudos 1804 P JT (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 with mark P JT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2145 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place December 4, 2013.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3)