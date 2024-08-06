Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1804 P JT (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 with mark P JT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2145 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place December 4, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
7197 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
