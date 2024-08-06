Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1804 P JT (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1804 P JT - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1804 P JT - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 with mark P JT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2145 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place December 4, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JT at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8095 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JT at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
7197 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JT at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JT at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JT at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

