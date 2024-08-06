8 Escudos 1804 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32056 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,875. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (19) XF (61) VF (35) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) DETAILS (2) PL (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (17) ANACS (1)

