Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1804 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32056 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,875. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1655 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
