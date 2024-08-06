Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1804 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1804 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1804 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32056 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,875. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (19)
  • Berk (1)
  • Cayón (18)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (17)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (11)
  • Leu (1)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (21)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (3)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1655 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Stack's - May 17, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Stack's - May 17, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Berk - November 16, 2022
Seller Berk
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Stack's - June 1, 2022
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Stack's - June 1, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Stack's - January 19, 2022
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Stack's - January 19, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Leu - December 21, 2021
Seller Leu
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1804 P JF at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1804 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search